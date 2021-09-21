CBC: Magoha says he is ready to face Kenyans in court

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said he is ready to defend the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) in court.

Prof Mahoga defended the new system of education, saying it is impacting positively on the lives of learners.

"Take me to court, you will meet me there, but I can assure you that I will defend it," said Prof Magoha, who announced that next year the government will roll out CBC for Grade 6.

Speaking in Kilifi during a ceremony to award winners of a national primary school essay writing competition in which 23,000 pupils from 11,300 public primary schools countrywide participated, Prof Magoha said those criticising the government must be sober and ready to adopt the new curriculum.

He was with his Tourism and Wildlife counterpart Najib Balala.

"You have seen me in the slums because that’s where my call (sic) is … to ensure there is equity in the education sector. Kenya is not the richest country in Africa and yet it spends 29 percent of its budget in the education sector," said Prof Magoha.

However, the CS acknowledged challenges in the new curriculum, saying it will be reviewed next year.

"Everything is being done to ensure equity … Parents at home are the greatest teachers. Stop asking that parents must be literate. My mother didn't go to school but I learnt from her and she took part in my class work," he added.

The CS said the government is turning the river back to its course to ensure learners are impacted with skills instead of cramming for examination.

He criticised the 8-4-4 education system for being exam-oriented. Prof Magoha said the three years he was at the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) he witnessed how learners were struggling to pass tests after being drilled.

"Growing up we used to be told to carry manure and some would carry goats, cow and chicken, which is common in Western Kenya so nobody would say they cannot get it. Every home in western Kenya has chicken so the government is going back to that period," said Prof Magoha.

The two ministers said CBC is practical, where learners learn skills.

"Some learners will become industrialists as they learn how to do things. What is wrong if children learn how to make ice cream? The concept is to identify different talents in children. All children are intelligent, CBC is trying to identify the talents of the child and avoiding situations happening right now where a parent forces a child to study medicine instead of doing what they love," he added.

Mr Balala praised the state for implementing the new curriculum, adding that it will nurture talents.