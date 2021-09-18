KICD: Stop doing your child's homework

CBC

A lesson in progress at Riong’o Primary School in Tiaty, Baringo County, on September 15. Knec says the CBC core competencies are important for the 21st Century.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Homework and assignments given to children should not be done by their parents, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) chief executive Charles Ong’ondo has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.