State wants Huduma Namba ruling quashed

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki. Government wants Court of Appeal to set aside a High Court ruling that invalidated the roll-out of the Sh10.6 billion Huduma Namba cards.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has lodged an appeal against a High Court ruling that invalidated the roll-out of the Huduma Namba cards.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.