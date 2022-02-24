Nyayo House

A queue at the Department of Immigration Services Passport control office at Nyayo House in Nairobi for application and renewal of passports on May 21, 2018.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Immigration says ‘No’ to Huduma Bill

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Bill proposes far-reaching amendments on nine laws, among them the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act.
  • The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) earlier this month also rejected the Bill.

The Immigration Department yesterday became the latest government agency to reject the proposed Huduma Bill 2021, saying it will be a blunder to implement it in its current form. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.