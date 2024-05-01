State to shut JKIA's Terminal 1E - CS Murkomen

The government will shut terminal 1E in a few months, citing that the facility has outlived its time.

Speaking Tuesday after touring the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Terminal 1E, which is used for international arrivals, will be decommissioned in the next few months upon completion of another arrival terminal.

"I visited the airport to inspect the progress of ongoing works to build a roof above Terminal 1B and 1C which will solve the perennial leakages onto level 1 while creating more capacity at the facility for a new arrival terminal and lounges as we prepare to decommission Terminal 1E," said the CS.

JKIA, he said, is a critical facility that provides direct and indirect employment to over 15,000 Kenyans and, therefore, it is a crucial trade and transportation hub for goods and people across the country, the region and the globe.

However, the facility has been a house of chaos, from leaking roofs at some points to blackouts.

Last year, when the country suffered a nationwide blackout, JKIA was immensely affected when its generators failed. In the aftermath, the CS fired officials at the facility and promised there will never be a repeat of the scenario, only for it to happen again months later.