Fire at JKIA forces closure of Terminal 1E for international arrivals

A fire incident has prompted the closure of Terminal 1E at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the morning fire led to a power outage at the terminal used for international arrivals and departures.

The authority said all the functions in the affected area have been moved to Terminal 1A as it works to restore normalcy.

“Following this, power to terminal 1E has been temporarily shut off as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all within our premises. To mitigate any inconvenience this may cause, all flight arrival operations have been redirected to Terminal 1A until further notice,” the authority said.

Terminals 1A, 1B, 1C, and 1E are used for both international arrivals and departures.

At the same time, the authority said measures are being put in all the airports in the country to curb incessant cases of power outages.

The JKIA was recently in the eye of the storm following two cases of power outages at the airport.

The airport has since put in place several measures to prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.

A month ago, two people died after two light aircraft collided mid-air at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

The incident involved a passenger aircraft that was heading to Diani and a small aircraft belonging to Ninety-Nines Flying School that was being used for aviation training.

The Dash 8 Safari Link aircraft had 44 passengers and crew on board.