State to deploy 150,000 police officers during August polls

The National Police Service will deploy at least 150,000 police officers to provide security during the August 9 General Election.

Officers drawn from various unit formations of the NPS will receive backing from the Kenya Prisons Service, National Youth Service (NYS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai announced this Friday saying the officers had undergone training and sensitisation ahead of the polls.

“To date, all police officers including special police officers under Prisons, KWS, KFS and NYS, partner agencies who normally offer support to the NPS during elections have been trained on election security,” the police boss said.

The officers who will operate under the command of some 1,115 commanders have received training in election security management, public order management, reporting and investigating election offences, sexual and gender-based violence as well as police accountability.

The training and security preparations according to the police boss were done over the last five years in a bid to address gaps and gaffes witnessed during the last elections in 2017.

During past elections the police have come under fire over excessive use of force and misconduct by officers and the IG is optimistic the vice will be averted this time around.

At the same time, the NPS will deploy officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to work in collaboration with those from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to investigate electoral malpractices.

“The DCI has also enhanced its capacity and capability, and further deployed officers to investigate all instances related to electoral malpractices,” Mr Mutyambai said.

The officers will also receive additional vehicles and equipment ahead of the elections to help tackle threats.

The vehicles and equipment will be acquired through a lease.

The police service has also acquired the services of emergency operators countrywide.

At the same time, five police headquarters from the Air Wing Unit will be on standby during the election period to aid in timely responses to incidents.

The IG has also called for peace and cooperation from civilians during the election period.