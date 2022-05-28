Government will respect voice of Kenyans in polls, Matiang’i assures

The government will respect the decision and choice of Kenyans in the August General Election, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured.

The CS said the government will further ensure the rights of Kenyans, as enshrined in the constitution, are upheld even as he assured of free and fair polls.

He noted that all security plans are in place for a peaceful election and called on Kenyans to be responsible and avoid election-instigated violence.

“As government and particularly we in the security sector, we will ensure there is peace and all plans are in place,” Dr Matiang’i said

“Let all politicians do peaceful campaigns and do everything possible to unite our people. Let us not divide people because of elections. We need peace more than anything else. I am urging religious leaders to pray for our country, leaders, our President and even those seeking the country's leadership.”

The CS spoke at Kenyerero SDA church in Kisii County where he had attended a church service. The service was the climax of a week-long gospel rally by the church's women ministry department.

He was accompanied by Health PS Susan Mochache and other senior government officers from Gusii region.

SDA Women Director East Kenya Union Conference Pastor Sibiah Miyienda hosted the CS at the church event.

The CS has been traversing Gusii region this weekend, launching development projects and preaching the government's agenda.

On Friday, he said the government is closely monitoring security along volatile boarders, which usually erupt into artificial ethnic clashes during electoral periods because some politicians incite their communities to violence.

He disclosed that those who are hell-bent on inciting ethnic violence will face prosecution.

“The government is closely monitoring politicians from communities living along volatile borders in an effort to prevent any election violence,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The CS said that intelligence has shown that in most cases, it is the politicians who incite members of their communities against their fellow Kenyans for selfish political gains.

Dr Matiang’i pointed out that community members living along the volatile borders have been living peacefully for the last four years, but as election campaigns close in, some politicians take advantage of the occasion to instigate ethnic disharmony.

"We will not allow this. We are keenly watching the conduct of our political leaders especially those from volatile borders that have had conflict,” he said.

He vowed to ensure peace at the Borabu border which has reported political violence every electioneering season.

“Together with elders and religious leaders from our neighbour's in Bomet, we have pledged to keep peace here. We have had no conflict since I took over as the Interior CS. We are friends, brothers and sisters and we ask politicians to leave us alone,” said the CS.

He explained that as leaders from Borabu, they have been focusing on development projects which include tarmacking roads, construction of hospitals, schools, water projects and employing sons and daughters of the neighbouring communities living on either side of Borabu.

He told politicians to leave the borders to the government because they belong to administrators.

“The borders belong to us administrators, commissioners, chiefs and their assistants. We have planned a major church service with our brothers on the other side. Soon, we are going to Bomet to pray and thank God,” he said.

The Interior CS spoke as he launched various development projects in Nyamira. He was accompanied by his Transport counterpart James Macharia.

Among the projects launched by the CSs was a Sh3.6 billion road connecting Nyamira and Bomet counties.

The 60 kilometre tarmac road from Eronge to Kineni junction in Borabu Constituency will help ease movement in the two counties as well as open the area for agriculture and economic development.

Dr Matiang’i said even though the country is on a political mood, as civil servants, they were concentrating on development as that is there core mandate.

“They always say that I am politicking. But they fail to mention the work we do. Today we are here to launch several projects,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The Interior CS said they are keen on implementing President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda which entails infrastructure development.

He noted that the many development projects launched in the area have helped end perennial cattle rustling which had for years made members of the Kisii, Maasai and Kipsigis engage in violence.

The two cabinet secretaries also donated Sh10 million to Nyandoche-Ibere Girls Secondary School for the construction of a dormitory.

They also launched the construction of Magombo police post which will help boost security along the volatile Borabu border.

They were accompanied by Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, Health PS Susan Mochache, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, Senator Okong'o Omogeni and Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi.

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, Speaker Moffat Teya and senior security officers from Nyanza led by Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika and County Commissioner Michael Lesimam were also in in the entourage.

Mr Macharia and Dr Matiang'i said they were among the first Cabinet Secretaries to be appointed by President Kenyatta and they have since worked together well.

“We have been friends for many years. But all this time, he has not asked me to accompany him here in Nyamira even as we toured other parts of the country. This is because he is not a selfish person. He values our country and has always worked hard to see it grow,” said CS Macharia.

The Transport CS assured that the newly launched road will be completed, noting that the contractor assigned the project, Stecol International, has completed other road projects around the country.

He explained that the road will not take long and called on residents to ensure they elect good leaders who will endure completion of the ongoing projects.