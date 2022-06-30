No leave for police officers until after August polls, police boss orders

Police officers will not be allowed to take their annual leaves starting July as they are needed to provide security in the lead-up to the August 9 elections.

In a memo to all regional/formation commanders, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Edward Mbugua directed all officers on leave to return to work by July 4.

“Due to the forthcoming General Election, no officer should be granted leave with effect from July 1, 2022 unless on medical grounds and with [a doctor’s] recommendation. All those officers on leave to be recalled and to be on duty by July 4, 2022,” the memo states.

Training was conducted last month for officers on election-related security challenges, such as how to handle civilians.

A manual outlining guidelines for police commanders on managing the polls was also launched in February.

Election security personnel

The manual includes the principles of impartiality, equal treatment, accountability and the rule of law. It also provides procedures for maintaining public order during the elections and channels to be used when lodging complaints against election security personnel.

The manual also details the avenues for reporting election offences and is aimed at complimenting the work of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in ensuring free and fair polls.

“We do not conduct elections. Elections are conducted by the IEBC. We only support the commission to conduct elections,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he launched the manual in Nakuru.