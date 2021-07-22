MPs oppose plan to write off State firms' Sh84.28bn loans

Dr Julius Muia

National Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia who was at pains to explain to MPs why the government plans to write off Sh84.28 billion in dormant loans owed by at least 17 State corporations.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

MPs have questioned the government’s move to write off Sh84.28 billion in dormant loans owed by at least 17 State corporations because they are unable to repay them, even as the amounts advanced to them continue to increase.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.