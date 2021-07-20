Kenyan soldiers
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Treasury unable to account for Sh2.5bn for Al-Shabaab war

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National Treasury PS requests the Parliamentary committee for more time to “dig deeper” to respond to members’ queries on the discrepancies. 
  • Committee members demanded that Dr Muia comes clean on the issue after he declined to respond saying it “is a security issue.”

The National Treasury cannot account for Sh2.58 billion the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) advanced to the country to finance Kenya Defense Forces war on Al-Shaabab militia.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Blow for Oilibya managers in Sh1.5m theft case

  2. Kenyans to pay more for Zoom calls

  3. I bought my first Safaricom, Centum shares as a teen

  4. CMA on the spot over Cytonn Investments scandal

  5. PRIME Online trading: Lotto or chess?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.