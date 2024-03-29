State now suspends distribution of NCPB fertiliser after fake farm inputs claims

The government has suspended the distribution of fertiliser under the subsidy program after it was established that some of the vital farm inputs in the market may be substandard.

This comes as farmers embark on planting season.

The government has further ordered for a probe into the fake fertiliser distribution and for individuals found linked to the scam to be prosecuted.

The National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and directed the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to stop the distribution of the fertiliser to allow investigations into the matter.

“The National Government reiterates its support for the farmers of our great nation to improve farm yields.

"As a precautionary measure, the NCPB has been directed to suspend the further distribution of fertiliser until the investigation is concluded and a report is provided.

"The NDIC affirmed that after the completion of the fertiliser investigations, those found culpable will face the full force of the law,” said the committee in its report.

The Committee further directed Principal Secretaries to ensure that the procurement laws are complied with and due diligence is conducted to avoid dealing with mediocre entities that lack integrity and capacity to deliver contracted goods and services.

The government on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the distribution of fertiliser manufactured by Ken Chemicals Limited after it was suspected that it may be substandard.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh has written to NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote directing the board to stop the distribution of the fertiliser pending investigations to ascertain its specifications.