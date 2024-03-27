Government suspends distribution of NPK fertiliser

The government has suspended the distribution of NPK fertiliser to farmers under the subsidy programme for failure to meet the required standards.

The development comes after it was established that the fertiliser, manufactured by Ken Chemicals Limited, may not be meeting the required specifications.

In a letter by Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh, the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) was directed to stop the distribution of the fertiliser to farmers with immediate effect.

Additionally, NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote was instructed to investigate and ascertain the specifications of the fertiliser before its re-introduction under the subsidy programme.

“Following a visit by Ministry staff led by the Principal Secretary (PS) to counties and National Cereals and Produce Board stores, it was established that the above fertiliser being distributed under the subsidy programme may not be meeting the required standards as earlier indicated,” reads in part the letter by PS Ronoh to Mr Kimote.

“Your institution is requested to suspend the distribution of this fertiliser with immediate effect from being issued to farmers. Additionally, you are required to carry out investigations to ascertain the specifications of this fertiliser before being re-introduced into the programme,” added the letter dated March 20, 2024.

The PS said that should the investigation fail to clear the fertiliser, the supplier will be penalised.