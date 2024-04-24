State lawyers to earn more as PSC loses hiring powers to AG's office

A newly created Advisory Board in the Attorney General's office will take over the role of hiring and remuneration of deputy solicitor-generals and State counsel from the Public Service Commission.

Moments after President William Ruto signed into law the Miscellaneous Ammendments Bill of 2024 that created the board, State House said "most state counsel working at the Office of the Attorney-General are often poached by other public institutions".

"As it is presently, state counsel are recruited on unfavourable terms of engagement despite the fact that they perform unique roles. This necessitated a rethinking of the manner of engagement of the officers including their terms of employment and scheme of service," State House added.