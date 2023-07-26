State House explains why Ruto did not meet President Suluhu

The government has distanced itself from a visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu to the country two weeks ago, saying it was not a State visit.

State House spokesman Hussein Mohamed dismissed claims that President William Ruto did not meet President Suluhu, saying protocol was not followed.

"Ms Suluhu must have been here on holiday and Kenya is open for anyone to visit. The information circulating that President Ruto did not meet her is because it was not a state visit as protocol was not followed," Mr Mohamed said.

He added: "Whenever a head of state visits Kenya, there must be a communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but in this case, we never saw any such communication. We know that Kenya is a beautiful country and she may have been here on holiday.”

He was speaking on Wednesday during a press briefing at Mombasa State House ahead of President Ruto's five-day visit to the Coast region.

In a veiled attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga, who revealed that President Suluhu was in Kenya to mediate talks between him and Dr Ruto, Mr Mohamed said the Azimio leader was probably unaware of government protocol.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga had on Tuesday acknowledged high-level behind-the-scenes efforts to end the protests over the high cost of living and the row over the 2022 elections.

Mr Odinga revealed that an attempt by a neighbouring head of state to mediate over the dispute proved futile, even as he accused President William Ruto of “resisting” talks.

In an interview with the international press in Nairobi, Mr Odinga detailed how President William Ruto invited his Tanzania counterpart, Samia Suluhu, to broker a truce only to give her a wide berth when she arrived.

“Let me say this, there have been attempts… the Tanzanian president came here two weeks ago at the invitation of President Ruto to mediate and he kept her waiting. Our side was available but the other side (Kenya Kwanza) was not available,” he stated while fielding questions from journalists attached to international media outlets.