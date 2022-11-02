State champions press freedom, says CS Eliud Owalo

The government respects the freedom of the press and is concerned over the safety of journalists, Cabinet Secretary (CS) for ICT Eliud Owalo has said.

“We are saddened each time a journalist is endangered, harmed, or loses life in the line of duty. We remain concerned that all over the world, physical abuse and even termination of life for journalists in the line of duty still persists. This is to be condemned by civilised society everywhere in the world,” said Mr Owalo.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, where he was the chief guest, Mr Owalo added: “We as a country and the government respect media freedom, as enshrined in the Constitution and in other pieces of law. We do not believe in media censorship or gagging the media.

He explained that it’s been 10 years since Kenya adopted the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the issue of impunity and that the government holds dear the safety and life of every journalist.

The CS promised to look into complaints about the disbursement of revenue through the Government Advertising Agency after the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) complained that media houses that are perceived not to favour the government are discriminated against.

KEG President Churchill Otieno said there was a need to ensure conducive conditions for journalism and independent media to flourish.

"Today we have policies that at face value look like they are good but take away the ability of media to be sustainable. Take advertising, for example. Advertising had been growing in leaps and bounds, but turnover in news media has been dropping, so much so that every December there are no Christmas celebrations but tears because of retrenchment,” he said.

The commemoration comes just days after the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif by police and the jailing of an editor by a magistrate in the recent past. Mr Otieno termed the two incidents a manifestation of impunity against journalists.

“It has been many days now since his death, and the time has come for the authorities to share their findings. If we cannot keep a journalist as prominent as Arshad safe in our country, can we keep ourselves safe? We must ask that because we have just come out of an election period where journalists were attacked and harassed by goons linked to politicians, simply for doing their jobs,” said Mr Otieno.

Besides safety, journalists face economic hardships and challenges in self-regulation, he added, noting that the Media Council of Kenya, which was set up to regulate Kenyan media, currently has no board of management.

Face retrenchment

His comments were echoed by Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary General Eric Oduor, who said some journalists are working for long periods without pay as others face retrenchment and poor payment.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said Mr Sharif’s case is under active investigation and that his office will prosecute those found culpable.

He also explained that in the age of digital technology, personal and violent attacks on journalists have been witnessed online, with female journalists facing gender-based violence. This, he said, has forced journalists to retreat into silence.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions assures you of our commitment to ensuring the protection of the media space and your security in Kenya at all times, in accordance with not only the Constitution of Kenya but also the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights,” said Mr Haji in a speech read by a representative from his office.

“These guidelines will ensure that perpetrators of crimes against all Kenyans, including journalists, are brought to account, and will also play a role in preventing any frivolous cases that may be brought against you as strict adherence to the law will be observed,” he added.

He also urged journalists to adhere to the code of ethics and refrain from sensational reporting and misreporting to avoid undermining the rule of law and public confidence in institutions.

According to the UN, 1,200 journalists have lost their lives between 2006 and 2020 for reporting news, and in nine out of 10 cases, their killers go unpunished.