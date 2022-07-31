Why have you let vernacular media stations to break poll coverage rules?

This week, Mr David Omwoyo, the CEO Media Council of Kenya, answers your questions.

A lot of focus has been on mainstream media’s coverage of the campaigns, but the worst is happening on vernacular television and radio stations. These stations are breaking all the rules. What is the council doing to enforce rules and ensure all candidates get fair coverage in the vernacular stations? Julius Matheka, Nakuru

We have monitors across the country listening to and watching all radio and television stations.

We have an elaborate media monitoring programme to check adherence to the code of conduct for the practice of journalism.

The process integrates both real-time monitoring and technology. Some 57 media analysts monitor a large part of the mediascape and provide immediate feedback on various variables.

This is strengthened by online tools and systems, which ensure all-round monitoring of media performance.

From our daily media monitoring reports, we take action against any breaches of the code without regard to whether they are mainstream or local.

Many quacks have infiltrated the media space masquerading as journalists with very negative consequences. Radio stations seem to have been the most affected. How can this be corrected? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Quacks or fake journalists present a major challenge to the media profession.

The council has been proactive in dealing with the situation. Last year, for instance, two individuals were arraigned in court for forging the MCK press cards.

The council is working on improving the security features of accreditation cards and has provided a toll-free number (40,314) for people to verify the status of press cards presented to them.

We are also constantly engaging law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

What is your working relationship with Media Owners Association (MOA) and how do you influence decisions when they seem to be rogue? For instance, they have taken sides in the forthcoming elections? Komen Moris, Eldoret

It is true that owners have the power to influence media content.

Their motives may be commercial, political, ideological or personal but the outcome is usually the same with regard to content.

In the run-up to the 2007 election, several quarters castigated the Kenyan media for being partisan because of political interference in editorial content.

This undermined credibility and objectivity as public, private and community media took sides, ultimately affecting the election outcome.

Discussions around media ownership and editorial content surfaced in subsequent elections in 2013 and 2017.

The Media Council has been instrumental in engaging media owners on this matter towards ensuring professional coverage of the elections.

I must add that as a key player in Kenya’s media space, the council and MOA have partnered in several initiatives, including in the recently conducted presidential and deputy presidential debates.

Is media self-censorship preventing Kenyans from getting news and analysis on the scope and depth of the raging inflation? Njoroge Waweru, Kikuyu

Self-censorship is a big threat to the free flow of information when practised by journalists or even the public.

It stifles the free flow of information and restricts knowledge and understanding.

Further, it creates a void, which leads to misinformation when certain quarters seek to fill the gap.

It is critical that journalists can question those in power to ensure that governments inspire hope and deliver for the citizens as far as inflation issues are concerned.

Media freedom is under serious threat across the world, contributing to shrinking space for information sharing.

The good news is that Kenya’s media enjoys freedom and as such can inform the public on various issues touching on the economy.

What has the media abdicated its role in promoting civic education in these polls? Ann Njoki Njung'e, Limuru

The media plays a vital role in the proper functioning of a democracy.

Within electoral contexts, the media’s watchdog role takes prominence and is characterised by unfettered scrutiny and discussion of the successes and failures of candidates, governments, and electoral management bodies.

It must be noted that the media is not the sole source of information for voters, but in a world dominated by mass communications, it is increasingly the media that determine the political agenda, even in jurisdictions with fewer technological advancements.

I am pleased to say that Kenya’s media has effectively played this role.

Has the Media Council of Kenya approved the gambling that goes on in many FM radio stations? Patrick. W. Ndege, Kirinyaga

Over time, the council has noted that the content in advertisements and talk shows often does not meet the standards established in law.

This is the context in which the Media Council of Kenya formed a task force to review betting and related activities in media outlets.

The team, consisting of eminent media sector professionals, was identified to address all emerging issues, best practices, and their impact on the media industry.

The task force’s recommendations to the council have been shared with the National Assembly for consideration.

A recent report by Media Council that journalists feel safer covering Azimio and not Kenya Kwanza rallies has been heavily criticised. What was the intention of conducting such a survey? Maryanne Chemutai, Kericho

The survey aimed at establishing why the media was not covering both sides in a balanced way.

The discomfort by the media in covering Deputy President William Ruto was attributed to the frequent removal of journalists from his functions including in Njoro, Nakuru County.

Also, the party’s supporters have sustained social media hate campaigns against established media including employing derogatory terms to define media and selected journalists.

This calls for responsibility to all political formations and contestants to assure the media of their safety while covering the campaigns.

Since 2013 when the presidential candidates' debate started, there have been cases of boycotts. Again, this time there was a separation of candidates. Why can’t you get it right? Daniel Chacha, Kitengela

I would like to state that the boycott by certain presidential candidates is due to reasons best known to them.

In the recent debate, only Roots Party’s chief George Wajackoyah boycotted because of the separation of candidates based on their popularity ratings.

There were rules to be followed by the candidates but some did not agree with them. The question remains, what difference did the debates make? The jury is out there.

A recent report revealed that sexual harassment in newsrooms in Kenya is rife. What interventions have you taken to protect female journalists? Alice M. Adero, Nairobi

First, we support media houses to develop gender-sensitive policies through regular discussions and interventions with newsroom managers to build their capacity in formulating policies that address safety and protection challenges including sexual harassment.

Second, during our regular training on the safety and protection of journalists, we create awareness of the need for media houses, newsroom managers and individual journalists to be aware and to take steps to ensure special protection for female journalists both at a personal and institutional level.

The MCK runs an industrial placement programme where it recruits and deploys final-year journalism students to media houses.

The council ensures that before the successful candidates are deployed, they go through an orientation process from our pool of mentors on the possible challenges in the media environment and how to play their part in the prevention and creation of a conducive environment for themselves and their colleagues.

Additionally, we support the creation of safe spaces for reporting of gender complaints.

Two years ago, the council did a survey that showed that one of the biggest challenges in addressing sexual harassment in the media is the fear of stigma, and victimisation after reporting.

This affects the level of response as the complainants are not free to report on record and identify their perpetrators.

In this regard, the council is actively engaged in multi-stakeholder efforts to create safe spaces for reporting sexual harassment cases where those affected will feel free to report on record and identify the offenders to facilitate investigations and subsequent disciplinary action.