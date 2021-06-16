State banks on new portal to ease collection of Huduma cards

Huduma namba card

Joyce Wanjiku Muchina displays her Huduma Namba card after receiving it from Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i at Kiambu County Commissioner's offices on November 18, 2020 during the launch of the Huduma Namba Card issuance to Kenyans.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The national government will set up a portal and an interactive voice response system to help Kenyans pick up their Huduma Namba cards, after it emerged that about half remain uncollected.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.