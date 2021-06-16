State banks on new portal to ease collection of Huduma cards

The national government will set up a portal and an interactive voice response system to help Kenyans pick up their Huduma Namba cards, after it emerged that about half remain uncollected.

The new development comes after government spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said only three million cards have been collected out of about 5 million already processed.

He also revealed that phase two of the registration will start for those who missed the previous one.

The new system, he said, will allow Kenyans to track the progress of their Huduma Namba applications and get responses on any related issues they may have.

“Previously we had the toll-free number 0800221111, but we are moving away from that by creating a portal that you will log in to and it will inform you the status of your Huduma card. Once the portal is ready, you will be notified about it,” he said.

In March, Mr Oguna said that at least 37 million Kenyans had been registered by the time the Sh9.6 billion campaign closed in May last year.

SMS notification

In the meantime, applicants will continue to receive two SMS notifications when their cards are ready for collection.

The first message will have a link that once opened will prompt an individual to choose a preferred point of collection. The second will notify the applicant when the card is ready for collection and where to collect it based on the choice one made.

“To those that are unable to make this choice via phone, there is a toll-free number 0800221111 that goes to Huduma Centre and you can be assisted on where to get your card,” he said.

Col. Oguna said the card is free, seeking to allay fears created by reports that Sh100 was being charged to get the cards.

“Notifications come via phone informing you that your card is ready for collection. The message stays for 48 hours then it disappears before the card is taken to the place that you registered as your place of residence. It is therefore important that we respond once we get the messages,” he added.