Huduma card renews family’s hope of tracing kin missing for 45 years 

Kamene Katunduma

Ms Kamene Katunduma displays her elder brother Benjamin Malii Livu’s Huduma Namba card at Ivuusya village in Kitui County on May 20. He went missing in 1974. Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu  &  George Mwendwa

  • Area chief delivered the missing man’s Huduma Namba card with his details and a picture.
  • The card, which the Sunday Nation has seen, has a mugshot of a grey-haired man identified as Benjamin Malii Livu.

A family in Mwingi, Kitui County, is experiencing a bittersweet moment after they were informed that the Huduma Namba card of their kin, who has been missing for more than 45 years, was available for collection.

