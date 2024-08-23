Stabbed Kenyan student becomes convict: How justice was derailed in Algerian court drama

A Kenyan student studying in Algeria has been sentenced to two months in prison for allegedly stabbing a Palestinian student in a student hostel.

Ian Koima Kiprotich, who is studying for a master's degree in architecture at the University of Constantine 3, was sentenced on Tuesday August 20 by an Algerian court in a trial in which he had no legal representation.

Ian Koima Kiprotich,24, a Kenyan student studying in Algeria who was sentenced to two months for stabbing a Palestinian student. Photo credit: Pool | Nation

Kenyan students in Algeria have condemned the verdict, saying Kiprotich had not received justice, and are demanding justice for their colleague.

According to a Kenyan student in Algeria, who asked not to be identified for his safety, the two got into an argument and Kiprotich was stabbed five times.

He was rushed to the Centre Hospital-Universitaire de Constantine in critical condition and spent three days in intensive care.

But when he was discharged from hospital, Kiprotich was shocked to be arrested and charged with attacking a Palestinian student and insulting his family.

"He was stabbed several times in the neck, groin and thighs by a Palestinian student and immediately fell to the ground bleeding profusely and lost consciousness," said a Kenyan student.

Ian Koima Kiprotich,24, a Kenyan student studying in Algeria who was sentenced to two months for stabbing a Palestinian student. Photo credit: Pool | Nation

The students said three students from Malawi, Uganda and Tanzania, who had witnessed the commotion, came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.

"I thank God that our colleague's life was saved by these three students. He was bleeding profusely as evidenced by the blood splattered all over his room," the Kenyan student added.

Kiprotich could not afford a private lawyer and pleaded for a public one, but his efforts to get one were in vain.

Interestingly, his accuser was immediately given a public lawyer to represent him in court, while Kiprotich was given a translator as the court proceedings were conducted in Arabic.

"Kiprotich was denied justice. He had three witnesses ready to testify. He was denied a fair trial because he did not have adequate time and legal representation to prepare his defence," said a Kenyan student.

He added: 'The witnesses were ready to testify that Kiprotich was in his room during the attack. But they were threatened with dire consequences by the attacker."

Another Kenyan student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack was unprovoked.

"Kiprotich was in his room. It was not a fight. Kiprotich has been denied justice. His accuser has a history of indiscipline".

Another student claimed that at one point the trial focused on Israel's war on Gaza, with the lawyer representing the Palestinian student arguing that Algeria should stand up for Palestinians suffering in the Gaza war.



