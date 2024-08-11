Son in US seeks to evict wheelchair-bound mother, 75, from matrimonial home in Nakuru

Ms Esther Nyaruri's blessings seem to have turned to her torment in her sunset years after she was locked in a property dispute with her own son.

The mother of seven is currently squatting in a place she has called home for the past 20 years, thanks to a court order that has prevented her son, Abel Hayora Nyaruri, from evicting her from her matrimonial home.

Esther Nyaruri's Ngata home, from which her son Abel Nyaruri is trying to evict her and her daughter Beatrice Bonchere.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation

What appeared to be an upward trajectory in the family's status is now threatened with a possible exponential disintegration after a son, the last born in the family, decided to turn against his own blood.

For the past four years, the mother, who is ill and confined to a wheelchair, has had to contend with the theatrics of her unruly son, ranging from insults, physical assaults, disrespect from the sons' friends and girlfriends, and threats of eviction and homelessness.

Looking back more than 20 years ago, Ms Nyaruri could not have imagined that this would be the future for her family.

After marrying the love of her life, Mr Jason Nyaruri, the couple were blessed with seven children, including five daughters and two sons.

When they came of age, the children were lucky enough to get visas to move to America. At least six of their children were able to travel to America.

The good job she did in raising the children was rewarded when they decided to come together and help improve their parents' lives.

In 2002, they bought an acre of land in the Ngata area of Nakuru before building a permanent house for the family.

It was a joyous occasion when the parents were moved by their children from the Rhonda slums to a bungalow between 2002 and 2003.

Later in 2005, the children called their mother to join them in the US, before their father followed four years later.

Their daughter Beatrice Bonchere who was now the only one in the country was left to live in the house with her children in order to take care of the home.

Trouble, however, started in 2016 when Abel travelled back to the country demanding to see the original documents for the parcel of land they had purchased.

He claimed the documents had errors, which he needed to correct with the lands office. The father who was still abroad advised Ms Bonchere to hand over the documents to her brother.

Esther Nyaruri (in the wheelchair) with her daughter Beatrice Bochere at their home in Ngata Estate, Nakuru.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation

Everything seemed to be okay until 2020 when Ms Bonchere who worked in Nairobi came back home to Nakuru only to be blocked from accessing her home.

According to Ms Bonchere there was a man who claimed to have been employed by her brother Abel as the home caretaker with instructions not to allow anyone.

"I called my father and told him what had happened. He called Abel, who insisted that he was the owner of the property and would not allow anyone to enter. My father then instructed me to go to the land office to confirm the status of the land," said Ms Bonchere.

They were shocked to discover that the title deed which was initially in the father’s name had changed to Abel Nyaruri. This prompted the father to immediately file a case before the Environment and Lands Court.

The court in its ruling on November 18, 2020, ordered for a status quo where the parents and other siblings be allowed to stay in the main house while Abel used the farm.

“Parties maintain the present obtaining the status quo where the applicant remains in possession and usage of the main house in the main house and will not interfere with the defendant's usage of the land until the case is heard and determined,” ruled Justice John Mutungi.

However, the interpretation of the order became controversial after each party interpreted it differently.

Ms Bonchere claimed the brother in defiance of the court order proceeded to bring people to live in the servant's quarter and occupy every space in the compound making it difficult for them to even access the house.

“On several occasions, Abel and his girlfriend assaulted me and my mother in a bid to evict us from the house. destroyed property in the house and even attempted to demolish the house. we reported all these cases to police at in Menengai but no action has been taken against them,” said Ms Bonchere

The family instituted contempt of court proceedings against Abel who was convicted and sentenced twice, but managed to pay the fine of Sh 600,000 and Sh 200,000 to gain his freedom.

Rongai Sub-County Police Commander Wiberforce Sicharani, in his report to the Nakuru County Police Commander, blamed the office of Director of Public Prosecution for holding the files against Abel Hayora.

Mr Sicharani claimed the ODPP had requested for perusal of at least three files involving cases against Abel without giving feedback.

“The decision of the ODPP over the inquiries under his perusal will give the police the next course of action,” stated Mr Sicharani in his report dated January 12, 2024.

The ODPP in one of the responses to one of the complaints dated April 30, 2024, directed the police to arrest and charge Abel with malicious destruction of property.

“It is clear from the foregoing that indeed the suspect without any right invaded the complainant's home, stole and destroyed properties worth millions of shillings. We recommend the suspect should be arrested and be charged with the offences as opined by the investigating officer.

Abel is however yet to be arrested as he is said to be out of the country.

Mr Abel Hayora Nyaruri however, in response to the suit pending in court claimed to be the owner of the said property after having single-handedly funded its purchase and construction.

He told the court that his father had maliciously tried to register the property in his name yet he had no financial capacity to purchase such property.

The son argued that he was the one who helped his parents and siblings move to the US when he first had the opportunity. Mr Hayora claims he was the one who helped the family settle in the US and was the one who took care of the parents' treatment abroad.

"The plaintiff did not buy the land, nor is he the owner of the land. He has not built and has never built, a house on the land in suit, having at all material times lacked the financial means to do so. In fact, the plaintiff was financially dependent on me before and after I purchased the suit land," Mr Hayora said.

Mr George Narok, an official of the Trusted Human Rights Alliance, faulted the police for failing to protect the family while questioning the motive for withholding the files.

“The ODPP has failed on many occasions and it is time for them to show that they truly work for the public. We have complained on several occasions about this issue with no response. If they are not ready to work for Kenyans then let them leave the office,” said Mr Narok.

Esther Nyaruri at their home in Ngata Estate, Nakuru. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation

The mother is now worried that her son no longer wants to see or hear from her.