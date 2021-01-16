Sossion fights to keep cash-strapped Knut alive

Financially struggling Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has told newly elected branch officials to ask members to make direct contributions to its accounts to save the giant labour movement from collapsing.

The directive issued by secretary-general Wilson Sossion in Vihiga County, during the branch election on Saturday, indicated that the new form of contribution will be done through signing standing orders with banks to enable cash flow from March.

Mr Sossion said the union's register of members is still intact even as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) moves to paint a picture of mass exodus from Knut.

Mr Sossion, while addressing over 1,000 teachers who turned up to vote at Mbale Boys, said teachers should start giving their union dues through the bank.

TSC has in the last one year shrunk Knut dues from over Sh142 million to a paltry Sh32 million, with Mr Sossion now saying the standing orders to be overseen by branch officials will save the union from financial agony.

"As you go to class, ask yourselves whether your union is safe," Mr Sossion told teachers.

He went on: "Without a union, you will suffer. The only thing TSC succeeded in doing is to remove the Knut check-off but not the heart of teachers,” he added.

Teachers' voice

This year’s elections are more orderly than any other, noted Mr Sossion.

He observed that the big turnout of teachers is a sign that Knut’s membership is still strong contrary to reports that the union is limping.

“We stopped receiving union dues a year ago, but despite the dried coffers, the union has managed to conduct elections,” said Mr Sossion.

He regretted that the union fought to create TSC, which has now turned against it.

"The voice of the teacher is so important and it is made through Knut. This must be respected and TSC must hear this," said Mr Sossion.

He observed that a strong union is not bad for the government but a reflection of a strong education system.

The union has been in existence since 1957 with Mr Sossion warning, "If you remove Knut, nothing will work in this country."

He further warned teachers to be weary of plans to kill the union and convert them into slaves.

He exuded confidence that the ongoing elections across the country are proof that the union still has members and warned a strike would be called soon for no other reason but to test the strength on the ground.

"Those who thought they will kill Knut, they will themselves die before it dies. The union was formed during the colonial era and I wonder who in 2021 would want to kill Knut."

Elections ongoing

The union will conduct elections in 20 branches across the country this weekend with more polls on the way.

Knut, he said, is only raising professional concerns and not fighting the government.

Its concerns, he added, should be taken as advise and assured its members that the union's head office in Nairobi is united.

He observed that the rival union, Kuppet, has its officials in Parliament but they are not being fought.

"I will not leave Knut and I will continue serving in Parliament," he asserted, declaring that he will defend his current union post.

He insisted that the current CBA is properly documented and was done by a lawyer and a HR officer and urged TSC to implement it. He also said teachers should not be discriminated based on the union they belong to. TSC has been promoting teachers allied to Kuppet and leaving out Knut members.

The election in Vihiga was presided over by the county labour officer Wilson Luvavo.

