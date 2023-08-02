Someone is after my life, star witness in Sharon Otieno murder trial tells court

Taxi driver Jackson Gombe, a star witness in the case against Migori ex-Governor Okoth Obado, is now seeking State protection, citing threats to his life.

Mr Gombe, who said he grove slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her killers on the fateful day, claims relatives of some of the accused persons were after his life.

Jackson Gombe told High Court Judge Cecilia Githua that on September 3, 2018, he was called by a police officer and told to head to Homa Bay where he was to meet Michael Oyamo, the governor’s personal assistant.

Mr Gombe said Mr Oyamo picked up Sharon and another man and took them to his taxi.

Former Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado (right), his co-accused Michael Oyamo at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on July 14, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

He told the court that Mr Oyamo was left in Homa Bay while three men he (Mr Oyamo) was with got into his taxi along with Sharon and the man who was in Sharon's company.

Reached Sondu

The three men then told Mr Gombe to drive towards Kisumu. However, when he reached Sondu he was told to stop.

He said it was between 9 and 10pm when they reached an uninhabited area. The men took Sharon into the forest and never returned with her.

“I was ordered to switch off the vehicle lights and turn off the engine. The three men left with Sharon and into the forest. One man ordered me to wait they will come back,” Gombe recalled.

He said after about 20 minutes the three men returned alone and I asked them, “Where is the girl you went with?”

Sharon Otieno. A taxi driver who was hired by three men to drive university student Sharon Otieno to her death has testified against former Migori governor Okoth Obado. Photo credit: Courtesy

"When I asked them where the woman was, they replied in Kiswahili huyo tumemwacha kwao (we’ve left her at their home)," Mr Gombe told Magistrate Githua as he was led in his evidence by the prosecutor.