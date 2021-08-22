So, where do you want to be in five years? Me, just happy

Where do you want to be in five years? This question freaks many people out and I'm not excluded.

I bet you have to think a little hard about your life before you answer this.

It is even more complicated for those in careers as this question keeps popping up in those dreaded job interviews.

In a world where success is measured by the wealth you own or the job tag you boast of, I bet everyone will see themselves richer, popular or more powerful in their next half decade.

But if you ask me where I want to be in the next five years, this is what I would say: We are more interested in meeting the person we think we want to become and less interested in the person we really are.

And that is where we all go wrong. You just have to live in the moment mate.

I want to be happy

Life will always throw curves at you. When you think it's moving in this direction then it suddenly comes moving in the opposite direction.

So, to be honest it is difficult for me to say what I want in five years. Life is crazy; sometimes you don't know what to do -- you don't know if you should hit it, catch it or just step aside and let the moment pass.

If anything, I'd say 'do your best mate and let the rest take care of itself.'

In his book The Alchemist, Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho de Souza illustrates how the universe will always conspire in your favour to see you succeed, but only when you put in the effort. For nothing beats a man with effort, or so he thinks.

Expectations make it difficult to know what you really want because when you thought you'd be doing this in five years, it doesn't always end up that way. A great writer once wrote, 'perhaps the earth was made round so we couldn’t see too far down the road.'

If I still get to answer that probing question, then I'd say: In five years all I want to be is HAPPY. Anything else after that, then I guess we will have to cross that bridge when we reach there.

Osano, 20, popularly known as Poetic Hans, studies at Moi University.