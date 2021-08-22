So, where do you want to be in five years? Me, just happy

Thinking woman

In a world where success is measured by the wealth you own or the job tag you boast of, I bet everyone will see themselves richer, popular or more powerful in their next half decade.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Osano Brian

Poetry and spoken word artist

What you need to know:

Where do you want to be in five years? This question freaks many people out and I'm not excluded.

