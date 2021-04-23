Pool

Six young models from Kenya ready to take on the world

By  Ruth Mbula

  • Anita Gitonga is the leading contestant and the reigning ‘Little Miss Universe Kenya 2020’.
  • The contest has attracted other models from around the world.

Six Kenyan girls are all set to face the world in an international modelling competition to be held in Batumi, Georgia, in July this year.

