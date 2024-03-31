Sister Rita: The nun who raised generation of girls at Mukumu

As we bid farewell to Sister Rita Shisala Itebete, one cannot but help think about her larger-than-life presence at the Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls – Kakamega County. She served from 1978 to 2002, leaving an indelible mark on more than 30,000 students.

Many girls benefited from Sr Rita’s mentorship, advice, unmistakable love and unwavering belief in their potential.

Sr Rita set the bar sky-high for her students. Education was guided by the mantra “Educate a Girl and Transform a Nation, Community, Village and Home”.

She did not just expect independence, creativity and critical thinking – she practically demanded them from students.

Back then in 1980s, only 40.7 per cent of secondary school students were girls, with a total population of 162,889 compared to 237,018 boys, according to government data. In Western Province, where Sr Rita worked, only 21,459 girls were enrolled in secondary school. Fast forward to 1990 and Kakamega ranked 12 nationally, with 43.4 per cent of girls accessing secondary school.

With the consent of her parents, young Rita joined the Sisters of Mary of Kakamega immediately after her O Level exams in 1963.

In 1967 the institute of Sisters of Mary of Kakamega took her to Kenyatta University College to train as a high school teacher. She graduated as an S1 teacher in 1969.

In 1974, she was sent to Seton Hall University, US, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts and Master’s degrees.

A rich storytelling ability using her Luhyia heritage and “different expressions and tones” during CRE and History lessons made her classes enthralling.

Also Read: Hope for cook fired for exposing mishandling of food at Mukumu Girls

She utilised her passion for teaching and immense capabilities to train and foster a learning environment enabling teachers and learners to excel in games, music, drama, foreign languages, art and academics.

Mukumu students were captivated by Sr Rita’s presence. She exuded elegance and charisma that left a lasting impression.

Tall and dignified, Sr Rita donned her nun’s attire with grace. She stressed the importance of draping our sweaters elegantly and neatly over the left arm, rather than tying to them around the waist or neck.

Insistence on etiquette was her way of instilling in us respect and responsibility. As one of her students – Prof Beatrice Masibo – noted: “Sr Rita’s handwriting on the blackboard was unforgettable, a testament to her meticulousness and flair”.

Her humility, beauty and vibrant personality made her a beloved figure among students and staff. Many female leaders who have shaped development in our nation were nurtured in those years, and Sr Rita played a role in honing their skills.

During Sr Rita’s tenure, which coincided with the era of A-Levels transiting into 8-4-4 system of education, Mukumu achieved national acclaim.

Since the late 1970s, Mukumu School has served as the premier ground for girls’ sports talent, consistently producing players who become integral members of the national volleyball team.

Emily Kusimba, Janet Wanja, Margaret Indakala, Beatrice Kwoba, Esther Enane and many others have upheld Sr Rita’s legacy of sports development at national and continental levels.

During the fourth All African Games in Nairobi in 1987, many of the girls who participated and showcased their prowess across various disciplines were from Mukumu. The school’s basketball and cultural dance teams were acclaimed nationally.

The main entrance to Mukumu Girls' High School in Kakamega county. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group.

She allowed students to take the lead and organise the annual sports, music, drama and house events.

Amid the seriousness, Sr Rita had a knack for making us wrack our brains for new and exciting things. We were captivated by Sr Rita’s mastery of English and her emphasis on etiquette.

Good behaviour for girls included showing respect to teachers and classmates, being punctual, maintaining cleanliness and participating in classroom activities.

Sr Rita instilled in her students the virtues of forgiveness, courage, gratitude and a learning desire.

Upholding virtues was cardinal to the girls as Sr Rita foresaw the changes and flux the 1990s and 2000s would bring in their lives.

During morning assemblies, she stressed that virtues cultivate trust,understanding and cooperation. These qualities, she added, were essential for constructing resilient communities and driving positive change.

Sr Rita was aware that many of her students would make great wives, mothers, grandmothers, change agents, and leaders hence her commitment to the virtues.

Sr Rita did not just teach; she devoted her time and attention to every girl.

She listened and showed them that their concerns mattered.

She went the extra mile, ensuring no one dropped out of school due to financial problems. Sr Rita believed in the transformative power of education, often providing shelter in school for those students could not return home during holidays.

She went out of her way to look for orphans and girls who had been rejected by other schools.

Sr Rita did not just know her students by name; she knew their stories, struggles and dreams. She acknowledged their efforts and celebrated their achievements.

During a meeting with former students on February 10, she said nothing brought her greater joy than seeing lowly learners succeed in whatever they did.

After retiring from teaching in 2002, she remained connected with most of her students, offering prayers, her time and a shoulder to cry on during tough times.

She showed up at funerals. Attending such services for her students, their children, spouses or parents pained Sr Rita.

She was also there for the good times – graduations, weddings, birthdays, christening, anniversaries and others.

One of her pastimes was cookery. She loved preparing tsimbande (monkey nuts) in a blend of beans and fresh maize. Sr Rita was also a passionate floral designer and voracious reader.

In 1986, Mukumu Girls High received the Presidential Award as the cleanest school in the country.

At the inception of the 8-4-4 system of education, Sr Rita contributed to the writing of CRE Syllabus and the teacher’s guide for the subject.

Together with Mrs Petronilla Kidakwa, she wrote the revised syllabus CRE books for primary and secondary schools for the Oxford University Press.

For her immense contribution to education in Kenya, Sr Rita received the Head of State’s Commendation from then-President Mwai Kibaki on December 12, 2003.

In her final year, Sr Rita radiated gratitude and sincerity, expressing appreciation for every act of kindness, no matter how small.

Her compassionate and forgiving nature shone in every interaction she had, whether it was a simple gesture or a heartfelt conversation.

Despite her humility, Sr Rita attributed her ability to maintain connections not to her virtue or intelligence, but to a divine gift.

In her 80th birthday reflections on March 19, 2024, Sr Rita humbly appreciated and was grateful for the care those gathered around her provided in and out of hospital.

Later that evening, through SMS texts to this writer, Sr Rita affirmed her unwavering faith in God’s guidance and love.



