Sister Rita Itebete

Sister Rita: The nun who raised generation of girls at Mukumu

Sister Rita Itebete, who was the principal of Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls for 25 years. She died on March 24, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Beatrice Lukalo

What you need to know:

  • Since the news of Sister Rita's death on March 24, 2024 broke, there has been an outpouring of tributes.

  • Many girls benefited from Sr Rita’s mentorship, advice, unmistakable love and unwavering belief in their potential.
  • A rich storytelling ability using her Luhyia heritage and “different expressions and tones” during CRE and History lessons made her classes enthralling.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The Sh50bn legal fees nightmare facing counties

    Nancy Gathungu

  2. PREMIUM We can’t leave urban planning to the imaginations of ‘fundis’

    Nairobi City Skyline

  3. PREMIUM The Natembeya politics, Western kingpin debate and Wetang’ula, Mudavadi play

    Mudavadi, Natembeya, Wetang'ula

  4. PREMIUM Why Tiktok world scares governments

    Tiktok logo