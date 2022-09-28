Shortage of raw materials looms as illegal smuggling of batteries continues

A shortage of raw materials is looming in the country following the increased smuggling of batteries by unscrupulous traders who have been taking advantage of the porous Kenya-Tanzania border to facilitate their illicit trade.

Despite the government's heightened crackdown on the trade, traders are saying that the activity has been going on with impunity.

The traders point out that although the crackdown has led to the arrest of a number of traders, more still needs to be done especially on the porous Kenya-Tanzania border in order to curb the illegal vice.

This comes as a truck ferrying scrap batteries was yesterday intercepted at Emali area along the Mombasa/ Nairobi Highway.

The truck, according to the eastern region Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Catharine Njue was intercepted at around 1.30 am.

“They were carrying used batteries but had also loaded metal drums which they used to disguise as the only product being ferried. However our hawkeyed officers managed to intercept it and arrested the driver who will be arraigned before the court this morning,” Mr Njue said.

Another driver of a lorry which was seized along Nairobi- Mombasa Road at Makindu area and arraigned before a local court, is set to appear at the Makindu Magistrate’s court for the hearing of the case.

Mr Daudi Sangunai denied the charge of ferrying scrap metal without a valid licence and was freed on a Sh1 million cash bail.

Battery manufacturers in the country have lamented that they are likely to run short of raw materials following the increased smuggling of scrap batteries to Tanzania and Uganda.

Interception

In the last two months, Kenya has intercepted illicit scrap batteries destined for Tanzania three months after the State lifted a ban on dealings in scrap metal.

Last month authorities intercepted a truck on Mombasa Road ferrying scrap batteries to neighbouring Tanzania. The truck was seized along the Nairobi-Mombasa Road at Kimana area in Loitoktok.

The driver, Peter Gichohi denied the charges of transporting scrap metal illegally and was freed on a Sh 1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount.

Peter Wafula of the Battery Manufacturers Association is calling on the government to collaborate with Tanzania’s authorities to end the illicit trade.

“The situation is getting serious and if not controlled local manufacturers will have to close or scale down operations due to lack of raw materials,” Mr Wafula said.

The government in May issued strict regulations that require licensed scrap metal dealers to transport their cargo between the prescribed 6.30 am and 6.30 pm.

With the new regulations in place, the State lifted a January 20, 2022 ban that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed on scrap metal businesses following a surge in vandalism of critical national assets including power transformers.

The new rules impose a Sh10 million fine or a three-year jail term on anyone found operating without a license.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding Sh20 million or imprisonment for not more than five years.

The export of scrap metal under the new rules remains restricted.

Njue said that a multi-agency team led by her officers will intensify the crackdown on the smugglers.

“Our officers are on top of things we will deal with the unscrupulous traders, especially along the Nairobi- Mombasa road,” Mr Njue said.

The multi-agency team comprises officers from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the Kenyan Revenue Authority among others.

The authority is undertaking investigations to establish whether the transporters of scrap batteries have the necessary licences issued by the authority.