Multi-agency team accuse police as weak link in dealing with scrap metal trade

A multi-agency team tasked with regulating the scrap metal industry has accused the police of colluding with unscrupulous dealers who export the product to neighbouring countries.

The team now says this makes the fight against controlling those dealing with the scrap metal difficult.

According to the multi-agency team, the practice is common along the Nairobi/ Mombasa highway heading to the Namanga border point where it says the police have done little in terms of collaborating with the team to combat the vice.

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) Director Mamo Mamo called on the police to assist the agencies in arresting the situation.

“Our officers feel dispirited when illegal items are intercepted only for the law enforcers, who are entrusted for the task, to end up releasing them without valid reasons,” said Mamo.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti also waded into the matter saying he will order a probe on the matter.

Joseph Kopejo, Nema director in charge of Kajiado, said he was shocked to hear from the police at Mashuru Police station that the truck had been released a day after he was told that the owners did not have a licence to export scrap metals.

“I asked why the truck was released and was told that the owner had produced a licence. I found it queer since a few hours ago, they had told me the licence was availed, they did not even take a photocopy to support their position,” Mr Kopejo said.

On Monday, a truck registration number, KZF 212 was intercepted at around 10 pm along the Nairobi/ Mombasa Road at Mboo Inzau and detained at Mashuru Police Station.

This happened despite the strict guidelines issued by the government six months ago to regulate the sector which included the issuance of new licences.

When contacted Mashuru OCPD Charles Chepkonga said that multi-agency teams were handling the matter.

“It is true we have the truck and the driver, the agencies concerned are following up the matter and we will be giving a detailed report later,” said Mr Chepkonga.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which is also involved in the probe, is pushing for more stringent penalties against unscrupulous scrap metal dealers who are exporting the product to neighbouring countries.

KRA deputy commissioner in charge of the western region Pamela Ahago says that despite the business being outlawed, some traders were still exporting scrap automotive batteries using the porous border points.

Ms Ahago, said then that the authority was committed to eradicating the vice. She called for enhanced vigilance among the industry players.

With the KRA tightening inspection regimes at the border points, scrap metal dealers have opted to use unmanned routes to smuggle their items.

Busia, Namanga, Taveta, and Lungalunga border points have been identified as the main routes used by unscrupulous traders.

Offenders are liable to a jail term of up to 20 years, or a fine of Sh20 million, or both.