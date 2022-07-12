Unscrupulous dealers exporting scrap metals to neighbouring countries

Unscrupulous dealers are still exporting scrap metals to neighbouring countries despite government guidelines regulating the business, police have said.

A truck exporting scrap batteries to neighbouring Tanzania was intercepted along Mombasa Road ferrying scrap batteries.

The truck, registration number, KZF 212 was intercepted at around 10PM along the Nairobi/ Mombasa Road at Mboo Inzau and detained at Mashuru Police Station.

Mashuru OCPD Charles Chepkonga, while confirming the incident, said that multi-agency teams were handling the matter.

“It is true we have the truck and the driver, the agencies concerned are following up the matter and we will be giving a detailed report later,” Mr Chepkonga said.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) director in Kajiado Joseph Kopejo said they are investigating to find out if the transport had the necessary licence from the authority.

“We want to establish whether the transporter has a licence from us which is a requirement under the law,” Mr Kopejo said.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which is also involved in the probe, is pushing for more stringent penalties against unscrupulous scrap metal dealers exporting the product to neighbouring countries.

KRA deputy commissioner in charge of the western region Pamela Ahago admitted that despite the business being outlawed, some traders were still exporting scrap automotive batteries using the porous border points.

Ms Ahago, said then that the authority is committed to eradicate the vice even as she called for enhanced vigilance among the industry players.

Nema Director-General Mamo Mamo said that the authority, in partnership with other relevant government agencies, had adopted an intelligence-based enforcement approach, where they gather intelligence before striking.

"This approach has really worked and has truly borne fruit, with arrests of the offenders dealing with hazardous waste along our porous borders," Mr Mamo said.

Busia, Namanga, Taveta, and Lungalunga border points have been identified as the main routes used by unscrupulous traders to drive the illegal scrap metal trade.

Offenders are liable to a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine of Sh20 million or both.

Kenya banned the export of scrap metals, which include spent lead acid batteries (SLABs), through the Scrap Metal Act that was enacted in 2015.