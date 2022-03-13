Scrap metal dealers: We have changed, please lift the ban

Scrap metal dealers have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ban on export and trade in scrap metals, saying the sector is staring at imminent collapse with losses now running into billions.

The traders said the ban has had major ripple effects in the built industry with steel and cement prices rising by close to 30 percent considering the ongoing moratorium.

This comes as tonnes of scrap metal lie idle in different yards across the country because of the ban.

Knight Iron and Scrap Metal Dealers Association chairperson Evans Ng’ang’a said the sector has suffered huge economic losses since the scrap metal trade was suspended two months ago.

He added that the ban has also spelt doom to individuals depending on the sector who have been laid off.

The official pointed out that the metal recycling industry employs about three million Kenyans, a human resource now lying idle and have been denied a source of livelihood.

“We appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider reopening our business which is the lifeline of many families,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

In January, President Kenyatta imposed an indefinite ban on scrap metal trade in the country as part of government efforts to end the rising cases of vandalism of key public installations.

Mr Ng’ang’a said they are ready to work with the government in implementing new regulations that will govern the sale of scrap metal formulated last month.

“We have worked with various government agencies and state corporations under the scrap metal council to come up with strict guidelines that will regulate the industry,” he said.

Kenya Iron and Scrap Metal Association (KISMA) Secretary-General Irshad Sumra echoed the sentiments saying they are willing to collaborate with the government to stop vandalism of government infrastructure.

He added that the sector was ready to identify people selling vandalised materials as well as inspecting yards to enhance compliance.

"Two million dealers are now suffering. They can't service their loans and there are also job losses. For two months we have not been in business. We are suffering," said Mr Sumra.

The regulations among others require scrap metal dealers to keep track of the source of their metal in a bid to guard against vandalism of infrastructures like bridges, the standard gauge railway, roads, and electricity transmission lines.

Further, he pointed out that they already have internal regulatory mechanisms where they vet and verify scrap metal collectors and agents so that genuine dealers do not continue to suffer because of sins of a few vandals engaging in illicit business, whom he said they are ready to delist once regulations are put in place.