Scrap metal dealers: We have changed, please lift the ban

Scrap metal yard

Scrap metal collectors at a yard in Kibera.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Scrap metal dealers have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ban on export and trade in scrap metals, saying the sector is staring at imminent collapse with losses now running into billions.

