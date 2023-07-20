Shops, schools reopen despite protest call

Shops and schools reopened Thursday as Kenyans resumed normal life, despite an opposition call to join anti-government protests after earlier demonstrations prompted widespread closures and resulted in deadly clashes.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has staged several demonstrations since March against the government, alarming the international community which has urged both sides to find a political solution after earlier protests left more than dozen dead.

Odinga's Azimio coalition had vowed to stage three straight days of protests this week, and on Wednesday evening urged "Kenyans to come out in an even bigger way tomorrow".

Schools in Nairobi and the opposition bastions of Kisumu and Mombasa reopened Thursday, with the interior ministry assuring Kenyans that it had taken "adequate measures to guarantee the safety and security of learners".

Nairobi's business district, which was largely shuttered on Wednesday, also resumed activity, with stores reopening and office-goers heading to work.

"Yesterday, I did not go out because I was expecting some mess, and the schools were closed. But I am out today, life is getting back to normal," urban planner Godfrey Mononyi said.

Bookseller Charles Muru, 51, said he shut his kiosk on Wednesday due to "fear of the protests".

"Today it is near to normal, not normal yet, but we are getting there," he said.

"It is hurting us, the protests have to stop."

Police have beefed up security at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi, where protesters had lit bonfires. In effect, Nairobi regional commander Adamson Bungei has declared the site a no-go area. The area is now being monitored by a police surveillance helicopter.

However, there is minimal activity and human traffic at Huruma Grounds and Kangemi Memorial Recreation Park, where Azimio leaders are expected to meet with locals later in the day.

Tensions were high at the Siaya Law Courts as residents tried to see Siaya Township MCA, Obiero Otare appear in court. The MCA was arrested on Wednesday for leading demonstrations.

At Warung'u police station in Kirinyaga County, family and friends of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino spent the morning demanding his release. However, they were chased out of the station.

In the Coast region, the Lamu branch of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) has called for dialogue between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to end the ongoing nationwide protests.

Speaking in Lamu, branch chairman Mohamed Abdulkadir urged the government to declare the protests a national disaster.

In Kisumu, most shops in the estate had opened by 8.30am. In Kondele, police officers remained on standby, while the Kibuye and Kisumu-Kakamega roads, which were barricaded by protesters on Wednesday, were clear and traffic was minimal.

In neighbouring Homabay County, youths spent the morning collecting used tyres to light bonfires in streets still littered with stones thrown yesterday.

In Kisii town, security officers were seen patrolling and some residents were seen going to work. Meanwhile, tyres set alight last night were still smoldering in the streets.

Areas of Voi town in Taita Taveta County and Wote town in Makueni County, where a protester died of gunshot wounds yesterday, were also calm by mid-morning, with heavy police presence seen on the streets.

There was also a heavy police presence in Kitengela town and a handful of shops were open. Road traffic remained minimal.

In Nakuru County, there was a sense of normalcy in the Shabaab area, where businesses were slowly reopening. However, the morning was eventful in Nakuru West, where police moved in to clear roads previously blocked by protesters.

Kakamega, Kericho and Brooke Town have been quiet. However, the transport sector in Kericho County has yet to recover, with few commuters seen on the main matatu route. Very few public service vehicles are also on the road.

Lamu and Lodwar have also remained calm and residents are going about their normal business.

Police have used tear gas and live rounds to disperse stone-throwing crowds, sparking outrage from rights groups, with two people shot dead on Wednesday in Kisumu according to a hospital official.

Although Wednesday's protests appeared to be more muted, with fewer reports of casualties resulting from sporadic clashes, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said the authorities had arrested over 300 people for looting, arson, robbery and assault.

It is the third time this month that Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government he says is illegitimate and to blame for a cost-of-living crisis.

The government in turn has accused the opposition of derailing efforts to improve the economy, with President William Ruto on Wednesday urging police to take firm action against "criminals, gangs and anarchists and all the people who want to cause mayhem."

Odinga called off earlier anti-government demonstrations after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down.