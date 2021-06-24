Shofco Kibera Clinic wins Kenya Quality Health Management award

Shofco Clinic.

A lab technician at Kibera Shofco Clinic.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Shofco Kibera Clinic has won the Best NGO Level 2 Dispensary Award. The Kenya Quality Health Management Awards were organised by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service.  

