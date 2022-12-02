Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede named among most influential Kenyans

Shining Hope for Communities Founder and CEO Dr Kennedy Odede has been named among the 100 most influential Kenyans of 2022.

In the report by Top 100 Kenyans, Dr Odede was listed for his community service which include the distribution of food to the most vulnerable slum communities, and peace missions across Kenya ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Kenyans on the list were recognised for invention and innovation, championing equality or using a platform to inspire others and making their vision, both for the present and the distant future, apparent.

“This Top 100 Kenyans list depicts the people we feel, in that particular year, carried the day and were a great representation of who we are as Kenyans,” Mr Edwin Kuria, Top 100 Kenyans Project Manager, said.

“Their notable achievements create an impact above and beyond,” he added.

"We have a vetting committee. Part of the vetting committee has to go through every category and name on that list and vet them against certain parameters. All these have to be within recent years," he said.

“We are cognizant of the fact that there are people who have made progress but perhaps their impact has been surpassed by several other people in that industry,” Kuria explained.

Other Kenyans on the list are Nation Media Group Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo, Aaron Nanok, an agronomist and the head of the Agri-Nutrition Unit in Turkana county, Ashley Muteti , a maternal health advocate and public relations practitioner, Dr Betty Gikonyo (founder and the Chairperson of Karen Hospital) and Elizabeth Wathuti (an environmental conservation and climate activist.

On the list are also Eric Muli , Francis Amonde, Githinji Gitahi, Josephine Ekiru, Nelly Cheboi, Norah Magero, Dr Paula Kahumbu, MP Shah Hospital CEO Dr Toseef Din,

Abel Mutua, Bien Aime Baraza, Dennis Ombachi, Eunice Wanjiru Njoki, Evelyn Wanjiku Mungai, Catherine Kamau Karanja, Kennedy Odhiambo, Lawrence Macharia, Lupita Nyong’o, Mumbi Maina, Nyamari Ongegu, Tony Kinyanjui, Alex Chamwada, Eric Latiff, Citizen TV journalist Francis Gachuri and Jane Chemutai Goin among others.

The Shofco boss was credited for peace in Kibera and Mathare slums after the announcement of the 2022 presidential results.

The organization initiated an aerial water piping system in Kibera and Mathare slums in Nairobi. It has also put up two schools in Kibera and Mathare slums under its Girls Leadership and Education Programme.