Shofco to support smart farming project in Kilifi

Shining Hope for Communities on Tuesday partnered with Kilifi County Government to offer technical support to the community members carrying out farming on a 10-acre piece of land donated by Pwani University.

Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede while issuing a cheque worth Sh866, 000 to more than 2,000 residents of Kilifi North Sub County said supporting smart agriculture in the rural areas is the solution to taming the growing food insecurity in the country.

“Solution to food shortage in the country starts at the community level. We must invest in local communities so that they can produce food not only for consumption but also for commercial purposes,” Dr Odede said.

“We are helping you to utilise the land and get produce that can help you feed your families and take your children to school,” he added.

The Shofco founder said the 10-acre piece of land will be used for smart agriculture piloting before expanding it to another 50 acres already available in the county.

He further urged the government to invest in smart agriculture to address food challenges that he said should not be experienced in Kenya owing to its favourable climate in most parts of the country.

Through its SUN program, Shofco brings together individuals and households through social groups and organises them to actively seek tangible change in their community and society at large.

The network currently has over 2.5 million members across Kenya and has held the organisation together by identifying the most pressing challenges in their communities that need to be addressed.

Dr Odede was joined by Kilifi County Deputy Governor Flora Mbetsa Chibule, Maendeleo ya Wanawake Kilifi branch Chairperson Witness Tsuma, and Kilifi Mums founder Kibibi Ali.

Economic transformation

“We are grateful for what Shofco is doing in Kilifi County. As the county government, we are committed to creating a conducive environment for Shofco to grow and expand more avenues for economic and social transformation,” the deputy governor said.

Smart agriculture is close to Dr Odede’s heart having distributed certified maize seeds worth Ksh43 million in Rift Valley and Western Kenya in February this year.

Farmers from Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia and Nandi counties benefitted from the seeds and enjoyed bumper harvests.