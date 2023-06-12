From victims to suspects: 65 Mackenzie followers charged with attempted suicide

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • According to a charge sheet prepared by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, they attempted to kill themselves by absconding meals while in a rescue centre.

Some 65 people rescued from the Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County while on a deadly fast have been turned into suspects.

65 Shakahola survivors charged with attempted suicide

The victims who are said to be staunch followers of Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church in Kilifi will now be charged with the offence of attempted suicide contrary to Section 226 as read with Section 36 of the Penal Code.

Shakahola victims

Shakahola rescued victims. From left: Jecinta Mbula, Daniel Imbaga and Kennedy Were at teh Shanzu Law Courts

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

According to a charge sheet prepared by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the suspects attempted to kill themselves by absconding meals while in a rescue centre.

Shakahola Forest victims

65 followers of Paul Mackenzie rescued from Shakahola Forest at the Shanzu Law Courts where they were charged with attempted suicide. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

The suspects are alleged to have absconded meals at the SAJAHANADI Rescue Centre in Kilifi between June 6 and 10 by staging a hunger strike.

Sources close to the ongoing probe indicated that the suspects turned violent and refused to eat , demanding to be set free.

On Monday afternoon, the 65 were presented to the Shanzu Law Courts.


