Sh3.6tn budget but only Sh15bn to fight Covid

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Kenya has set aside a paltry Sh15.4 billion for Covid-19 fight in its expansive Sh3.6 trillion budget for the new financial year, exposing the country to resource constraints in case donors bail out.

