Graft, wastage and delays in funding dogged piloting of UHC, studies show

By  Brian Osweta

Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Universal Health Coverage programme improved hospital attendance but the success of the pilot phase was undermined by inadequate funds and failure to match hospitals with performance or needs.
  • A large proportion of the money pledged was not given to the counties involved and what was remitted arrived late.
  • The World Health Organization has identified linking funds to the needs of communities and performance of hospitals as a major principle of health financing.

Unless the challenges that faced the pilot phase of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme are addressed, the government’s goal of ensuring Kenyans access quality and affordable medical care by next year will not be met.

Editor's picks

More from Newsplex

  1. Graft, wastage and delays in funding dogged piloting of UHC, studies show

  2. Is Mutahi Ngunyi the Oracle of Kenyan politics?

  3. A growing number of Kenyans are going hungry as Covid takes its toll

  4. Kenya's best and highest earning podcasts

  5. Covid-19 widens the gap between rich and poor

  6. Fact check: Does Kenya really lose Sh2 billion to graft daily?

  7. Why remote learning can’t pay for the school days pupils lost

  8. Covid-19 in Africa: Perfect jab for ailing health sector?

  9. Covid-19: How leaders’ defiance brewed a pandemic

  10. A novel disease that has left health experts guessing

  11. Covid curve: Danger in the good news

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.