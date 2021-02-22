A growing number of Kenyans are going hungry as Covid takes its toll

By  Dorothy Otieno  &  Brian Osweta

What you need to know:

  • Over half of households (51 per cent) say that they strain to get enough food to eat daily with their consumption having declined in the past few months, a new survey has revealed.
  • Two in three  families could not go more than a day without needing to get food if there was another lockdown. 
  • Today, more Kenyans are food insecure and undernourished than over a decade ago, reveals a Newsplex review of food security data.

The proportion of families struggling to put adequate food on the table is at an all-time high amid the Covid-19 crisis.

