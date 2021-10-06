Sh160bn Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road project to begin by December

James Gichuru-Rironi Road

A section of the James Gichuru-Rironi road  under construction on April 16. It will connect to the Rironi-Mau Summit highway whose construction is set to start later this year. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Building of the Sh160 billion 233-kilometre Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road toll highway from Nairobi to Mau Summit is expected to begin before the end of the year, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said, raising hope of reducing traffic congestion in the Northern corridor.

