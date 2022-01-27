Cash

Assets Recovery Agency wants the cash deposited by Belgian national Marc De Mesel forfeited to the state.

Mystery as two claim to be student in Sh102m money laundering case

  • The money was deposited in the student’s bank account by Belgian national Marc De Mesel.

The High Court has suspended hearing of a Sh102 million money laundering case facing 21-year-old college student Felister Nyamathira Njoroge, after two women emerged yesterday claiming to be her.

