SGR cost inflated 10 times, says Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi who claims he birthed the idea of construction of a standard gauge railway from Mombasa to Malaba in 2008 at a cost of Sh55 billion, to be funded privately.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

 Kenyans were never supposed to foot the more than Sh500 billion bill for the standard gauge railway (SGR), whose price was inflated by over 10 times, according to businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.