Setback in war on virus as India bans export of key drug

Remdesivir

This file photograph taken on April 8, 2020, shows vials of the drug 'remdesivir' during a press conference on Covid-19 medication at The University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, northern Germany. 

Photo credit: Ulrich Perrey | AFP
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya could fail to meet its vaccination target of 3.2 million jabs by June.
  • The county is also expecting to see its vaccine doses run out in 10 days, as the arrival of the new batch remains in limbo. 

Kenya’s fight against Covid-19 has suffered another setback after India put banned export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients after a record surge in infections sent demand surging.

