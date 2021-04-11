India bans export of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir

Remdesivir

This file photograph taken on April 8, 2020, shows vials of the drug 'remdesivir' during a press conference on Covid-19 medication at The University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, northern Germany. 

Photo credit: Ulrich Perrey | AFP
By  Elizabeth Merab  &  Leon Lidigu

A month after suspending Covid-19 vaccine exports, India has banned the export of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients after a record spike in coronavirus cases led to a surge in demand for the drug.

