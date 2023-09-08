Serengeti to host annual Mara Day celebrations

The 12th Mara Day celebrations are set to be held in Mugumu Serengeti District in Mara Region, Tanzania, for three days beginning next week, Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) Executive Secretary Dr Kahitira Bwire has announced.

Dr Bwire said the annual event aimed at conserving the Mara River will commence on September 13 to 15 under the theme; Hifadhi mto Mara kwa ustawi wa viumbe hai na uchumi endelevu (Conserving Mara River Basin for biodiversity and sustainable economy).

Speaking during a joint-tree planting exercise between LVBC and Ecobank at Victoria Primary School in Kisumu on Friday, Dr Bwire, who was flanked by the bank’s Western regional manager Thaddeus Okwaro and deputy head teacher Millicent Ong’wen, said the exercise is a start of series of events lined up for the 12th celebrations

Wildebeest migration

“Conserving the Mara Ecosystem has been beneficial to the two East African Partner states – Kenya and Tanzania, considering the fact it generates revenue through a huge influx of tourists who flock to the area to witness the spectacular and unique wildebeest migration,” the Executive Secretary said.

He revealed that before the climax of this year’s event which will be held on the 15th, there will be a scientific conference on the 14th whose overall objective is to harness and advance knowledge to inform sustainable management and conservation of Maasai Mara-Serengeti Ecosystem.

“It is imperative to note that positive results have emerged since the inception of these celebrations way back in 2012. One of the most significant achievements is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Republic of Kenya and the United Republic of Tanzania on the joint management of the Transboundary Water Resources Management for the Mara River on 15th September 2015,” he said.

The Mara Day celebrations rotate between Kenya and Tanzania. The ecosystem is under threat from numerous human activities, including unsustainable agriculture, tree-felling, abstraction of water, pollution, encroachment by human settlements, among others. It is also threatened by drought as water levels in the Mara River and its tributaries are dropping.

Environmental sustainability

This year’s celebrations will include planting of tree seedlings, holding essay writing competitions. The objectives of the Mara Day include creating awareness among all major parties of the importance of the Mara River Basin and its resources.

Mr Okwaro who represented Ecobank CEO disclosed that the bank has co-sponsored the event to the tune of $10,000 (Sh1.4 million).