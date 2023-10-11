Senior government official seeks Sh425K monthly upkeep from estranged husband

A senior government official has moved to court seeking protection from her estranged husband, alleging that she and her children have been living in constant fear from his attacks.

In the case mentioned before a Nairobi court this morning, the government official has also sought orders compelling her estranged partner to provide Sh425,000 for their children’s fees, maintenance and entertainment.

The government official claims in the court papers that the estranged partner relentlessly treats their children and domestic workers with cruelty and has allegedly been psychologically, emotionally and verbally abusive towards her, the children and domestic workers.

And owing to the abusive and erratic nature, she says she and the children have been living in fear and she has allegedly reported the matter at Hardy police station.

“Hence the plaintiff is under constant apprehension of further physical and verbal attacks by the defendant and the defendant’s repeated intimidation, aggression, threats and harassment directed at the plaintiff, the domestic staff and children has left them living in fear for their lives,” she said.

In reply, the estranged partner asked the court to compel both parties to file an affidavit of means- stating their worth and earnings, pending the determination of the application. The trial court allowed the application and directed the case to be heard on November 13.

The official revealed that since she filed the case, the estranged partner has failed to file his response to the case. She, therefore, asked the court to proceed with the hearing alleging the constant threat to her well-being, that of her children and domestic staff.

The official is seeking from the court an order for primary custody of the children and for the court to consider her as the primary guardian.

She also wants the court to deny him access or visitation or if he should be allowed, the visits should be supervised.

She proposes that the visits should be in her presence or that of a trusted family member who she chooses, to ensure the safety of the children.

“That this honourable court be pleased to issue a permanent injunction directed to and restraining the defendant herein either by himself, his servants or agents from abusing the plaintiff, and their children,” she said in the court documents.

The official further wants the estranged partner stopped from interfering with their peaceful life by stopping access to their homes in Nairobi and upcountry.

She revealed that they have been living separately after their union was frustrated by his alleged continuous refusal to take responsibility towards the upkeep and maintenance of the children.

She says she has been the sole breadwinner, providing for all of the minors’ basic needs including food, shelter, education and clothing as well as medical expenses.

She reveals that she is the one who purchased the upcountry home without his contribution and it would be presumptuous for him to hurt her in a self-acquired space.