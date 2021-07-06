Senior DCI officers moved in major reshuffle

Director of Criminal investigations George Kinoti at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu road on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The changes to the commands come in the wake of the retirement of senior police commanders within the police division, some of them having served for more than 30 years.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced major changes to the leadership of its units, formations and regional commands coming at a time when the country is preparing for the general elections.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kaunda burial in limbo after children sue State

  2. Why Uhuru changed mind about Ukambani tour

  3. Kenya records 400 more Covid-19 cases

  4. Somalia re-elects polls boss rejected by opposition

  5. Abiy ‘misquoted’ on Kenya embassy closure

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.