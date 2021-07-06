Senior DCI officers moved in major reshuffle

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced major changes to the leadership of its units, formations and regional commands coming at a time when the country is preparing for the general elections.

The changes to the commands come in the wake of the retirement of senior police commanders within the police division, some of them having served for more than 30 years.

In the new changes, the head of Investigations Bureau (IB), Joseph Kariuki who retired last month, has been replaced by former head of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) John Gachomo. Mr Gachomo will be replaced by the Mombasa head of ATPU Martin Otieno.

The Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) gets a new head - Carrey Nyawinda. Nyawinda replaced Abdallah Komesha who was moved to DCI headquarters to deputize Mr Gachomo.

Former Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) Paul Wachira moves to Nairobi in the same capacity in the changes confirmed by the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti.

Outgoing Nairobi RCIO Bernard Nyakwaka was moved to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and named the head of the DCI Kenya Airports Police Unit to replace Joseph Mugwanja who was transferred to DCI headquarters and named the director of planning.

The no-nonsense Kilimani head of criminal investigations, Fatuma Hadi who is moving outside the country for a course is being replaced by Stephen ole Tanki who was initially the Gigiri DCI boss, where he worked for a year after he transferred from Bureti.

Mr Tanki’s position will be taken by Peter Kiboro. Laikipia head of DCI Francis Wanjau was moved to Kisumu in the same capacity.

The new director of operations at the Mazingira house based headquarters is Bernard Gicheru while Pius Gitari becomes the head of the newly created Special Service Unit (SSU).

Former head of the Bomb and Hazardous Material Disposal Unit, Eliud Lagat becomes the director of reforms while Kisii County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Adan Guyo was moved to Nyandarua in same capacity and Kitui’s Samuel Kobina to DCI academy as the deputy director.

Lawrence Okoth was moved to Kitui and named the CCIO, Johnston Kola (North Eastern), Stephen Chacha (Western region) and Johna Kirui (DCI headquarters) while Amos Teben was named the director of complaints and Kasarani’s Jackson Owino was sent to Garissa as the head of personnel.

In other changes, former Kenya Police Spokesperson, Zipporah Gatiria Mboroki becomes the officer in charge of the DCI academy while David Chebii who was stationed at Parklands now takes up the position of head of Fichua Complaints Unit.