Senators to probe whereabouts of Sh9bn Mombasa Road ‘renovation’

Senators have opened investigations into how Sh9 billion was set aside by the government for the rehabilitation of sections of Mombasa Road damaged during the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

The legislators read mischief into the allocation arguing that the contractor of the expressway – China Road and Bridge Construction Company – should bear the cost of rehabilitating the road since they are responsible for the damages.

Further, the senators want the national government to come clean on why the cost of construction of the expressway was increased from the initial Sh65.2 billion to Sh72.8 billion.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, in a request for a statement from the Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing, questioned why the government wants to incur Sh9 billion yet they are not responsible for the damages to the road.

Wastage of funds

He said putting the cost of rebuilding the road on taxpayers’ amounts to a wastage of public funds given that the contractor has already been paid for constructing the expressway.

This, therefore, means the contractor should take responsibility for the repair of sections of the road left in a state of disrepair following the construction of the Expressway.

“The committee should inquire and report to this House why the government has set aside Sh9 billion for repair and upgrading of Mombasa Road yet the contractor of the Expressway China Road and Bridges Corporation is responsible for the damages of the said road and ought to take full responsibility for the repairs,” said Mr Cherargei.

The senators also want the committee to inquire why the government varied the cost of the construction of the Expressway from Sh65.2 billion to Sh72.8 billion as stated by Kenya National Highways Authority.

The MPs want the government to explain why the cost of rehabilitating and improving the old road was not captured in the initial cost of building the expressway.

Senator Cherargei sought to know the reasons that led to the variation of expressway cost with the lawmakers wanting the committee to take the government to task if there are other government projects whose costs have been varied.

He wanted the government to come clear on whether the variations did not include the cost for repair and improvement of sections of Mombasa Road left in a state of disrepair following the construction of the Expressway.

“The committee should file a comprehensive report on the variations of class A and B road construction in the country and total amounts involved in the variations from the last financial years to the date of completion of all the roads,” he said.

Timeline

The vocal senator said the relevant ministry should provide a definite timeline for the completion of the renovations and rehabilitation works.

“The committee should also provide clear timeliness on commencement and completion of the intended renovations and rehabilitation of the damaged sections of Mombasa Road,” he said.

The ministry, he added, should also give clear guidance on the usage of the Nairobi Expressway, especially for emergency services such as fire engines, ambulances and use by VIPs.

“The committee should state the guidelines on the usage of the Nairobi Expressway, especially on emergency services in order to prevent abuse of emergency service privilege and state how they conform to the law and attendant regulations,” said Mr Cherargei.

During the opening of the 27.1km expressway in May this year, former Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said his ministry had set aside Sh9 billion to repair the Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way damaged during the construction of the Expressway.

Mr Macharia said the cash would be investments for additional features on the old road, including a Bus Rapid Transit system, as well as lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.