Senators push for expansion of domestic airports to boost tourism

Senators are pushing for the expansion of domestic airports to international standards to allow for direct flights to boost Kenya’s tourism sector which is recovering from the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawmakers said the move will see most international flights land directly at tourism sites across the country instead of having to only land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

The senators were reacting to a statement from nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri's statement on the importance of the tourism sector in the recovery of Kenya’s economy.

Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri recently said tourism is a significant contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

Ms Okenyuri said tourism is a significant contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) accounting for 10.4 percent of Kenya’s GDP, 5.5 percent of Kenya’s formal employment and 4.2 percent of the National Gross Fixed Capital Formation, according to the annual tourism sector performance report of 2022.

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi said there is need to open up direct flights to other counties like Kisumu, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi, among others in order for the country not to lose tourists to neighbouring Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi said there is need to open up direct flights to other counties like Kisumu, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

He decried that tourism sector has been left behind though it plays a significant role in the country’s economy, saying most tourists come to Kenya through JKIA hence the need to open up other airports, especially in tourism-rich areas.

“This is an important matter because many tourists go to Zanzibar which neighbours Kenya because of this. Almost 17 flights land in Zanzibar daily and if we open our airspace then we will reverse the trend,” Mr Murungi said.

Ms Okenyuri said that in 2022, international tourist arrivals stood at 1,483,752, which represents a 70.45 percent increase compared to arrivals of 820,465 in 2021.

Inbound receipts in 2022 also grew by 83 percent to Sh268.09 billion from Sh146.61 billion in 2021, according to the Annual Tourism Sector Performance Report of 2022.

“The growth was also recorded in domestic airports such as Malindi, Kisumu and Ukunda indicating a recovery in the aviation sector for both international and domestic travel,” said Ms Okenyuri.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo said that Malindi International Airport has remained in the same state for over 10 years.

He said it is important to have airports which can allow for direct flights from developed countries without having to use Nairobi, as the only route.

“If Malindi International Airport can be expanded, then we can have tourists flying direct from Italy to Malindi. 30 percent of our foreign exchange comes from the tourism sector,” said the Senate minority leader.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina said revenue from the tourism sector is projected to go up to around Sh430 billion.

He pointed out that Kenya’s tourism sector is on an upward trajectory and it is important to allow for direct flights because a balance must be struck between supporting Kenya Airways and allowing more tourists to visit the country.

“The Turkish Airlines has been pleading to be allowed to fly directly to Mombasa where they can bring in tourists all the way from Istanbul to Mombasa. When more tourists fly into Mombasa, we earn more revenue,” he said.

Also read: KAA sets up packaging plant to spur cargo exports from Kisumu airport

Consequently, Ms Okenyuri urged the Senate to take the lead in encouraging counties sharing cross-county tourism sites and facilities or tourism circuits, to collaborate and plan together by ensuring their governments engage in strategic cross-county tourism promotion programmes.

Additionally, the Senate should provide the appropriate legal framework for such collaborations.

“Such counties should explore ways of jointly financing the development of such cross-county tourism facilities or circuits,” Ms Okenyuri said.

The lawmaker implored the national government to support counties living along international boundaries in ensuring that the benefits from such natural resources benefit the host counties, for instance, benefits accruing from the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in Narok County, which borders Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

“There is also a need to increase tourism earnings from counties and ensure that these earnings trickle down to Kenyans,” she said.

Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwaruma said the government can support tourism in Taita Taveta County by opening up Ikanga Airstrip, which was started 20 years ago.

“The airstrip is meant to function. It is complete but still undergoing expansion. However, it is not in use up to now,” said Mr Mwaruma.