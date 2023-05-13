Treasury eyes tourism, mobility in Sh727m airstrips upgrade

The Treasury has set aside Sh727 million for the expansion and rehabilitation of airstrips as it seeks to open up tourism, boost the movement of cargo, and enhance the mobility of passengers across the country.

Budget plans by the Treasury showed that the amount has been apportioned for the new financial year starting July.

According to the estimates, Migori Airstrip will get Sh211million, Lanet(Sh203million), Kitale(Sh130million), Isiolo(Sh70million) and Angama(Sh113m).

The rehabilitation works at Migori Airstrip involve full reconstruction of the runway, and construction of a new apron, security fence, and patrol road. The Kenya Airports Authority has pushed for the rehabilitation of the Migori to support the tourism circuit between Kenya and Tanzania.

KAA is targeting tourists from Tanzania to use the Migori Airstrip and also ease pressure on travelers to South Nyanza who currently rely on the far-flung Kisumu airport.

The Angama Airstrip is critical in boosting the Masai Mara National Reserve tourism circuit. The airstrip accommodates regular flights by carriers such as Mombasa Air Safari, Air Kenya, and Safarilink. It mainly serves Mara Angama Lodge, Mara West Camp, and other neighbouring lodges/camps.

Rehabilitation and expansion work at Angama began in 2021 with the first phase of the project entailing the upgrade of its 1260 meters long runway and expansion of the width from 18 meters to 25 meters to facilitate code C aircraft operations. Also expected to be done in the first phase include repainting and fencing of the airport to boost security.

In the second phase, the existing runway will be expanded from 1260 meters to 2500 meters in length and the width expanded from 23 meters to 30 meters. Also, the second phase will entail the construction of a VIP lounge.

In the third phase, the government will construct a new runway of 3300 meters long, 45-meter-wide, and terminal points.

The airstrip in Lanet is expected to ease travel in and out of Nakuru town and the surrounding locations which are currently predominantly accessed by road.