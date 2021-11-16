Cattle graze on West Pokot airstrip that once received presidential aircraft

Once billed as the gateway to northern Kenya, the colonial-era Kishaunet airstrip in Kapenguria in West Pokot County is a story of neglect and lost opportunities.

The airstrip, on 20 acres about eight kilometres from the West Pokot government headquarters, was built in the 1950s.

Even in its state, it is still the only such facility in West Pokot.

Though it still gets rare landings, especially during the political seasons, the airstrip has now been abandoned and has become a grazing field.

Cattle and donkeys graze and roam among overgrown bushes.

Locals learning how to drive often take the short drive to the airstrip from Makutano and Kapenguria and have the entire field, including the dilapidated runway, to practise.

But there is an even bigger problem here.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

The one-kilometre runway is a security threat in its present condition because it is not only not tarmacked but is also in such a poor condition that no plane could land on if an emergency arose that requires landing aircraft bigger than a helicopter.

There is no gate, and not even a sign that this was once an airstrip where the high and mighty in Kenya used to land on their trips to the region.

Locals donated land for the airfield hoping to gain from it but all has remained a stillbirth, a grave injustice they demanded rectified at the start of devolution in 2013.

A barbed-wire fence erected in 2003 by the Kapenguria municipal council — the predecessor of the devolved government — has already collapsed, with no signs it even ever stood there.

“Big people use this airstrip. We would have wished to see big airplanes landing on the airstrip but it has long been forgotten,” said Mr Daniel Siree.

Locals, he said, expected the facility to get funding but nothing has happened.

“The whole West Pokot County has no other airstrip. There is a need to set up many airstrips in areas which are inaccessible. This will also curb cattle rustling and bandit attacks in the county,” he said.

Instead of hosting planes, the runway and airstrip now acts as a shortcut to people’s homes.

“We could have shops and hotels here. If the government considers rebuilding the airstrip, it will boost the county’s economy. Our lives will totally change. We don't know why this facility has been neglected yet we need development,” said Meshack Limasya, 46.

Mr Limasya remembers that Mwai Kibaki landed here during his presidency, and says that even in its current state it still receives helicopters whose pilots prefer landing here because it is an open field.

Locals now want the county and national governments to set up a modern airstrip on the land.

“We hope the County government will improve it and modernise it,” said Mr Phillip Pkemei.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto called on the government to speed up the rehabilitation of the airstrip.

“We are being pushed by locals to have the airstrip working. Let those given the tender speed up,” he said.

He told locals: “Tendering has already been done and soon construction will kick off. We requested the funds and now plans are underway to refurbish the facility.”

After it is refurbished, he said, the airstrip will help improve the area’s economy.

“Our roads are still in a bad state and the airstrip will save many things. Most of the time, people are forced to go to Kitale in Trans Nzoia County, 50 kilometres away, to catch a flight,” Mr Moroto said.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said rehabilitation of the airstrip was long overdue and that he will hold talks with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to consider buying more land for expansion.

“We have the land set aside but it is not enough,” he said.